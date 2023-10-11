Play Brightcove video

Watch Maddie's emotional goodbye here.

A dog who was neglected and then had both of her eyes removed due to a painful eye condition has found her forever home.

Maddie, a French bulldog, was first featured on ITV News West Country as part of Kylie's Pet Project in May.

She spent two years in the care of Bristol Animal Rescue Centre after being removed from her previous owner as part of a prosecution case by the local authority.

Bristol Animal Rescue Centre said she arrived "underweight, suffering with chronic eye conditions in both her eyes and various other issues".

They added she was "terrified" of people, to the point where she had "almost completely shut down".

Maddie was very scared and confused when she first arrived at the centre Credit: Bristol A.R.C.

She spent a year with Bristol Animal Rescue Centre as the case proceeded, during which time she received treatment for her eye conditions which resulted in her having both of her eyes removed.

She then waited a further year to find a forever home, during which time she received care and rehabilitation at the rescue centre.

Rachel, who cared for Maddie while she was at the centre, said she started "to come out of her shell" after her treatment.

"Maddie was very scared and confused when she first arrived here and it took a long time for her to be able to trust people," she said.

"She didn't cope very well in kennels, so she started spending a lot of time with the reception team in the office during the day, and that's when we started seeing her quirky personality come to life.

"She is now very playful and can be quite the diva when she wants to me!"

Play Brightcove video

Maddie before she had her second eye removed

According to Bristol Animal Rescue Centre, more animals have been arriving at the centre with untreated medical conditions recently.

Jodie Hayward, Animal Home Manager said: "Many pets are going without urgent medical care, particularly during the cost of living crisis and unfortunately we are picking up the pieces."

"More animals are coming into our care with complex needs, and fewer people want to adopt them. We need support to give more of them a second chance at a happy life," she added.