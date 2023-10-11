Eight men have been arrested after an investigation into an alleged scam, where motorists can avoid speeding points and fines.

Devon and Cornwall Police said raids have been carried out at 12 residential and commercial premises in Cornwall.

The force carried out searches in Falmouth, Penzance and Newquay as part of a crackdown on a suspected Notice of Impending Prosecution (NIP) farm.

NIP farms are used to supply fake driver details to police for motorists to avoid prosecution for traffic offences.

Six of the suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. One of those was also held on suspicion of modern slavery offences.

A further two men were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

A quantity of suspected illegal tobacco was seized as part of inquiries.

Inspector Tim Evans, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Tackling suspected organised crime and protecting vulnerable people in West Cornwall is a priority for the neighbourhood policing team.

“The action taken today is the culmination of a significant amount of work in conjunction with several partner agencies.

“As a result of our attendance at some of the addresses, police identified unsafe living conditions and a partnership response was required to safeguard vulnerable people.”