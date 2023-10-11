An elderly man has been threatened with weapons in his own home after a group of men forced entry to his property in Gloucestershire.

It happened near Wotton-under-Edge at around 8pm on Thursday 5 October.

A side door was forced open to gain entry, according to police.

As well as stealing cash, the group searched the home and stole a safe, which was empty, a wallet, jewellery and a jewellery box.

It is believed that there were five men in the group and they had their faces covered.

PC Samuel Hall said: "This was a really horrible incident with a man aged in his late 80s being threatened in his own home.

"While we're trying to piece together what happened and who is responsible, we're keen to hear from anyone who has spotted any suspicious activity in the area recently - such as vehicles they haven't seen before or people scoping out properties.

"It's likely that those involved have travelled to the location in one or more vehicles.

"So we're urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV to review their cameras between 7pm and 8.30pm on Thursday 5 October in the areas of Wotton-under-Edge and Charfield, to see if there is anything out of the ordinary which has been captured.

"The offenders threatened the man and pushed him around. Thankfully he was not physically injured, but he is understandably very shaken by this ordeal and we're urging anyone with information to come forward."

House to house enquiries have been taking place in the area and police are now asking for the public's help to gather further information.

You can provide information to Gloucestershire Police by completing this form and quoting incident 440 of 5 October.