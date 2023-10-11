The family of a biker killed in a crash have paid tribute to him saying he was "the best father a son could ask for".

Jason Dymond, from Cheltenham, was involved in a fatal collision on the A4019 Tewkesbury Road on Tuesday 3 October.

The 56-year-old had been riding his motorbike when he was hit by a Honda Civic at the crossroads with Brook Road at around 7:40pm.

Mr Dymond was helped by members of the public and the ambulance service but died at the scene of the crash.

A woman, aged in her 20s and from Cheltenham, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Jason's family have remembered him as a family man who loved his bikes. Paying tribute to him, they said: "Jason was the best father a son could ask for, with a real passion for motorbikes".

Investigating officers from Gloucestershire Police are still appealing for information on the crash. They are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

The force said: "A woman in her 20s, from Cheltenham, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision but has not spoken to police is asked to submit information via the following form, referencing incident 420 of 3 October. You can also call 101 and quote the same incident number."