A fly-tipper who blocked a country lane in Gloucestershire with rubbish has been forced to pay £1672.

Natalie Gillman, from Kemble, dumping mattresses, a fireplace and wooden furniture on Quiet Lane, in Siddington.

During a hearing at Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Wednesday 18 September, Gillman was found guilty of failing to ensure waste was disposed of lawfully.

She was fined £480 and was also ordered to pay an additional £1000 in costs and a victim surcharge of £192 during her sentencing on Tuesday 10 October.

Gillman failed to attend both the court hearing and the sentencing.

Natalie Gillman, from Kemble, was ordered to pay £1672 for dumping rubbish on a country lane in Gloucestershire. Credit: Cotswold District Council

The prosecution was brought by Cotswold District Council's Environmental Regulatory Services team with assistance from both the Council's Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit and Legal Service.

Earlier, this year, Cotswold District Council installed cameras around the district in fly-tipping hotspots.

The council said the cameras are moved regularly to capture images of any illegal activity taking place.

Councillor Juliet Layton, Cabinet Member for Regulatory Services, said: "We're pleased that this has been a successful prosecution for the Council.

"Our environmental teams work hard to keep the district clean, tidy and safe, but some people don't play their part."

According to the council, there has been an increase in the number of illegitimate waste removal services in the area.

"What we are seeing more frequently is illegitimate waste removal services offering cheap prices. These traders are often unlicensed and cut corners to dispose of waste illegally," Councillor Juliet Layton said.

She added: "Fly-tipping can blight our countryside and communities. It is a criminal act and we will do everything we can to prosecute offenders in all cases."