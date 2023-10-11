A man was left with a deep laceration on his face after being bitten in Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Police said the assault took place near the taxi rank on the Promenade at around 2am on Sunday 1 October.

The 27-year-old victim had been walking through the town centre when a verbal altercation started with two other men.

Officers said this turned physical, and while grappling on the ground one of the men bit the victim on his face. This caused a deep laceration which required medical treatment.

Investigating officers are now appealing for information on what happened.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A 25-year-old man from Stroud was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident. He was later released on bail while enquiries continue.

"Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, and they are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who has dashcam footage."