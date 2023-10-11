Two separate incidents of theft worth hundreds of pounds have prompted police to release CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to.

At around 12pm on Thursday 10 August 2023 a man entered the Tesco store in Park Road, Portland, and made off without paying for items valued at £118.

It is believed the same man also made off from the same store without paying for items valued at £132 on Saturday 19 August 2023.

Weymouth Police constable Joy Atkins said: “We are continuing to investigate these thefts and I am issuing CCTV images of a man we would like to identify as part of our enquiries.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding his identity to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230149644.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

