Two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following a Just Stop Oil protest at the University of Falmouth.

It comes after a man and a woman were pictured at the campus using spray cans and buckets to paint two buildings orange.

The campaign group said at around 11am on Wednesday 11 October, Ethan Paul, 22, covered the walls of the university's Stella Turk building at Penryn.

They added that Holly Astle, 28, used a fire extinguisher to daub the Falmouth Link building with paint at the same time.

They both remain in police custody.

Just Stop Oil said both the supporters were graduates of Falmouth University.

In response, the University of Falmouth has said: “This morning, there was a peaceful demonstration on Penryn Campus.

"We respect peaceful and lawful protest. However, this event was escalated by a small number of individuals who caused criminal damage to two buildings.

"This will now be investigated by police and through our internal processes.”

This is the third protest that the campaign group has staged at universities across the West Country this week.

On Tuesday 10 October, a man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, after he covered The Forum building at the University of Exeter in orange paint.

Paint was also thrown in an incident at the University of Bristol's Queen's Building on Monday 9 October.

Ben Meehan, a student at the University of West England, has been charged with criminal damage and has been released on bail.

The 21-year-old is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 5 December.