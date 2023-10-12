Ambulance response times in South West among slowest in the UK

Ambulance response times in the South West are among the worst in the UK, new data has revealed.

According to figures released by NHS England, ambulance response times in the region for some of the most serious conditions are almost three times slower than the national target.

It comes as two hospitals in the region — Derriford Hospital, in Plymouth and Treliske Hospital, in Truro — have declared critical incidents.

On average, ambulances took 9 minutes and 38 seconds to respond to Category 1 calls for life-threatening injuries in the region in September.

It is the second-longest response time for Category 1 calls in the country, and over two minutes slower than the national target of seven minutes.

Ambulance response times in the South West were some of the slowest in the country. Credit: PA Images

The average response time for Category 2 calls, which cover incidents like strokes, was 47 minutes and 34 seconds — the longest response time in the country.

It is also nearly three times slower than the national 18-minute target.

In a statement, South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: "We are sorry that we were unable to provide a timely response to some patients during this period.

"Any occasion where the care we provide falls below the high standards our patients deserve and rightly expect is unacceptable.

"Handover delays at emergency departments remain our single, biggest, challenge."