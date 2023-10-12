A women's prison in South Gloucestershire has the highest rate of self-harm in England and Wales.

The HM Inspectorate of Prisons said it found the rate of self-harm at Eastwood Park prison was the highest of all women's jails during a recent visit to the site.

The report found the rate of self-harm at the prison had risen by 128% since 2019.

It also raised "significant concerns" about the use of physical force to manage women who were self-harming or threatening to self-harm.

The report found that the number of times force had been used against women had increased by 31% in the past 10 months.

The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.

Concerns were raised over the "high levels" of self harm in the prison. Credit: HM Inspectorate of Prisons

HMP Eastwood Park, in Wootton-under-Edge, holds around 350 prisoners and was given the lowest grade for safety during its last inspection in October 2022.

Although the report found there had been "good or reasonably good progress" in four of the areas they reviewed, it found there had been "insufficient progress" on the use of physical force within the prison.

While the report noted there had been "some good de-escalation," it said the number of times force was used to manage women in crisis remained high.

They said it was "very concerning" that physical force was used 22 times in the past eight months to strip women of all their clothing so they could be placed in anti-tear clothing.

Some inmates described the staff attitudes as "abrupt and uncaring," and noted a "lack of care underpinned by a limited understanding of or empathy about self-harm".

The report also found that most women who needed to transfer to a mental health hospital continued to face "severe delays" in moving, though it noted that treatment and conditions had improved.

Chief Inspector of Prisons, Charlie Taylor said although the rate of self-harm in the prison remained very high overall, it had begun to show signs of reducing in recent months.

He added that prison leaders were "committed" to making improvements, but "lacked help, support and guidance" to deal with women with very complex needs.

