Exeter Carnival 2023 will not go ahead because of a rise in operations costs, organisers have revealed.

The Business Improvement District, InExeter, announced they were “compelled” to cancel the festival on 12 October, despite Exeter Carnival 2022 being a “monumental event.”

The 2022 festival created a carnival in the heart of Exeter city centre, attracting both locals and visitors.

“To deliver a carnival-style event in a city like Exeter is not without substantial difficulties,” said Mat Jarratt, chair of directors at InExeter.

He cited road closures and the scale of people needed to ensure the festival ran at the same standard as reasons why the “difficult” decision to cancel the festival was made.

There will, however, be a festive celebration in the city scheduled to take place on 25 November instead.

Mat added: “Christmas is such an important part of the city calendar and the yearly celebrations funded by the businesses through InExeter are key to that success."

The newly proposed ‘festive celebration’ will be daytime and early evening and will include festive celebrations with pop-up performances throughout the day.

A spokesperson for InExeter said the 2022 carnival would be “eternally cherished as a momentous occasion.”