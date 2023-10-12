CCTV images have been released of two men police want to speak to after a robbery was committed at a convenience store in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire.

It happened in Hanham Road at around 7.15pm on Thursday 21 September.

One man went into the shop and demanded money from staff while holding a knife.

He was unsuccessful in opening the till, but ran off with a bag.

Bank cards were then used in a similar store on Regent Street later on the same day at around 7.45pm.

Officers believe the men will be able to aid their enquiries into the incidents.

The first man is described as black, of slim build, approximately 6ft 2ins tall.

He is seen wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, dark trousers and a face covering. He is shown carrying a backpack.

The second man is described as black, of slim build, wearing a grey hooded jumper and dark grey trousers.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223230817, or complete Avon and Somerset Police's online appeals form.

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…