CCTV images have been released by police showing a topless man who officers want to speak to following an assault and attempted robbery in Cheltenham.

A man was attacked while walking near to Kaspa's Desserts on Cheltenham High Street at around 5.30pm on Wednesday 13 September, police said.

Witnesses reported that two men approached the victim, hit him over the head and shouted abuse.

They then pushed the man to the floor, kicked him and attempted to steal his phone before walking away in the direction of New Street and Waitrose.

The victim was taken to Cheltenham General Hospital as a precaution following the attack.

Police want to speak to this man. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

A suspect was arrested and re-called to prison. Gloucestershire Police are now asking for help to identify a second man.

Anyone who recognises the individual is asked to complete the online form quoting incident 404 of 13 September.

Alternatively information can be submitted anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.