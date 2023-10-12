A man has been left with facial injuries after being assaulted on a bus in Cheltenham.

Police were called to reports that a man had been attacked by a group of people while travelling on the number 10 bus towards Gloucester.

It happened while the bus was on Park Place at around 8.25pm on Saturday 24 June and left the victim with facial injuries, which required medical attention.

Investigating officers have released images of men they want to speak to about the incident.

Do you recognise these men? Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Information can be submitted by completing the online form and quoting incident 498 of 24 June.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously through the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through the website.