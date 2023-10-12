A jury has been sworn in for the trial of a man accused of murdering a woman who disappeared more than a decade ago.

Claire Holland went missing after a night out in Bristol in 2012. She was 32 years old at the time.

She was last seen leaving the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in St Nicholas Street at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 6 June 2012.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with her murder in August last year.

Darren Osment, of Chessel Drive in Patchway, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Claire Holland, 32, between 5 June and 8 June 2012.

He is due to go on trial at Bristol Crown Court in a case due to last up to seven weeks, before Mrs Justice Cutts.

The jury of eight men and four women were told to return on Monday 16 October.