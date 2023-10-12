Drivers are facing delays on the M5 near Exeter after a car travelling northbound hit the central reservation.

The incident is reported to have taken place at some time before 5.45am between junction 29 for Exeter and junction 28 for the service area and Cullompton.

Traffic in both directions was being held, but all lanes have now reopened.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a car on the northbound carriageway of the M5 between junctions 29 and 28, at around 5.25am today, Thursday 12 October.

"The driver of the car has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Emergency services attended.

"Both carriageways were closed for a time. The southbound has since reopened and the northbound was fully open by around 8am."

According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, "residual delays remain."