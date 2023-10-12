Police believe an inmate from HMP Leyhill who has escaped could have "boarded a bus" from outside the prison.

Gary Hopes has links to Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

He absconded from the South Gloucestershire jail on Wednesday 11 October.

Hopes is described by police as 5ft 8ins tall, wearing black tracksuit bottoms, white trainers with red/orange toe caps, and a high vis jacket.

Anyone who sees him is being asked to call 999 quoting 5223248450.