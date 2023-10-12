A leisure centre in Swindon has partially reopened after “extensive flooding and storm damage” despite having no mains power.

Swindon Link Centre is re-opening its gym and fitness studio after “significant damage” caused by flash floods forced it to close on 18 September.

A spokesperson has said the centre is “without power” and using “110v battery-powered lights” to begin a phased return to normal operations.

The centre hopes to have generators “in the next week or two,” enabling them to have power for gym and studio equipment as well as general facilities.

Better Health members at the Link Centre have been upgraded, giving access to centres in Swindon, Oxfordshire, Bath and North East Somerset.

Gym equipment that requires power will be unavailable, as well as changing rooms and showers.

Customers have also been asked to bring their own water, while toilet facilities are available.

The Link Centre’s national-size ice rink will remain closed, and there is “no information on when the ice rink will reopen”, according to Better Health.

With the league already well underway, the National ice hockey team Swindon Wild Cats are still without a place to practise or host games.

