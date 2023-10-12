Devon's famous "tent boy" has headed to the Rugby World Cup in France to play a special role in the tournament after raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity.

Max Woosey, from Braunton, spent three years sleeping outside in a tent in his back garden to raise money for the North Devon Hospice.

Inspired by a family friend who died of cancer, he has so far raised more than £750,000 for the charity.

He has also been awarded a Guinness World Record for the most money raised by camping.

Max Woosey (R) has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for North Devon Hospice. Credit: Twitter/Max Woosey

Now, the 13-year-old has been given a special role in the Rugby World Cup in recognition of his achievements.

He is one of 96 young heroes from around the world who have been selected to join the rugby teams as they walk out onto the pitch.

Max, who dreams of one day being a professional rugby player, will be leading Ireland onto the pitch against New Zealand during their quarter-final match on Saturday 14 October.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Max said: "I honestly can't wait. This is every rugby fan's dream and for this to happen to me is just incredible".

He was told he had been selected by English former rugby union player, Chris Robshaw.

Describing the moment he found out, he said: "Honestly, I was just star-struck. Seeing one of the best English players that probably ever lived just come up to you and tell you this news was just an absolute dream come true for me".

Max began fundraising when he was 10 years old after a family friend died and left Max his tent, telling him to "have an adventure". Credit: Family photo

The teenager spent his final night under canvas on Saturday 1 April, and has now returned to sleeping in a bed inside his parents' house.

Max said: "It's a lot more boring now. I wish I was still in the tent. But I'm thankful I had the opportunity of sleeping in a tent and it's going to be interesting to see how things go".

Mark Woosey, Max's dad, said he decided to come in "to concentrate on his rugby".

"His dearest desire is to be a professional rugby player, and he's not bad at the moment," he said.