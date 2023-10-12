Seal pups separated from their mothers due to stormy conditions or difficulty feeding are being comforted by "wetsuit mamas".

The Cornwall Seal Hospital, run by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue Association, is currently looking after six seal pups.

With many just a few weeks old, the charity is using "wetsuit mamas," made from old wetsuits, to comfort the young seals.

The "wetsuit mamas" are made from repurposed wetsuit legs. Credit: British Divers Marine Life Rescue Association Cornwall Seal Hospital

The charity has been collecting spare wetsuit legs and repurposing them to prepare for the pupping season.

The "wetsuit mamas" look and feel like an adult seal, which helps young whitecoat pups recover so that they can return to the wild.

A spokesperson for the Cornwall Seal Hospital said: "Our very young whitecoat pups find rehabilitation very stressful, having sadly become separated from their mums.

"We give them wetsuit mamas to snuggle and these help calm them down," they added.

In total, Cornwall Seal Hospital has rescued more than 200 seal pups. Credit: British Divers Marine Life Rescue Association Cornwall Seal Hospital

Every year, Cornwall Seal Hospital rescues dozens of seal pups from across the Cornwall coast who have been separated from their mothers.

The pups often need months of care after arriving at the centre, and would not survive if left alone in the wild.

Cornwall Seal Hospital said they had a slow start to the season this year, but are now busy looking after several pups.

"Our team are working hard to care for the pups, including giving late-night feeds to the whitecoat seals who are on fish soup.

"Thanks to our amazing team and those who donate to support our ongoing costs."