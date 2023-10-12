A woman in her 60s has died following a collision in Cornwall.

The crash saw a car and a lorry collide on the A38 near Notter, Saltash at around 9.30am on Thursday 12 October.

The female driver of the car died at the scene and her next of kin have been informed.

Devon and Cornwall Police have said the driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Road closures are in place while officers investigate the scene. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Investigating officers are asking anyone with information to contact the force via 101 quoting log 198 12/10/23.