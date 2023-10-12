A yellow weather warning is coming into force across the South West which could bring flooding and travel disruption.

People are being warned of heavy rain and strong winds.

The warning is coming into force from 9pm on Thursday 12 October and will be in place until 8pm on Friday 13 October.

The Met Office says spray and flooding on roads probably could make journey times longer, flooding of a few homes and businesses is "likely" and train services will probably be affected, with journey times set to take longer.

What is the forecast?

Rain, heavy and persistent at times, will move northeast across much of England and Wales during Thursday night and Friday morning, with some drier spells following across southern and eastern England for a time.

It will also become windy with gusts of 45-50 mph inland and as high as 60 mph on some southern coasts. The rain will clear from the northwest through Friday afternoon and evening.

Widely 10-20 mm of rain is likely, but in the wettest spots 30-50 mm is possible. Also a chance of 20-30 mm of rain within 2 hours if heavy showers and thunderstorms develop over southern England.

