Behind the scenes of the Bristol Beacon as reopening just weeks away

Play Brightcove video

Watch Richard Payne's report here

Those behind the Bristol Beacon renovation have defended the cost of the project and said the secret to its success must be to have "something for everyone".

The re-opening of the venue is just weeks away after a five-year transformation costing £132 million, surpassing the original £50 million estimate.

Chief Executive Louise Mitchell says the site, formerly known as Colston Hall, must appeal to all sectors of society, regardless of their interest or income, if the price tag is to prove money well spent.

She said: "It's important everyone in Bristol feels this is for them."

"We want everyone to come and enjoy it, whatever it is they're into we hope we can present it to the highest standard.

"Anyone who thinks they're entitled to a concessionary price, if they can't afford it, they can come in, without having to prove anything and they'll be as welcome as everybody else."

The five-year transformation has cost £132 million. Credit: ITV News

What previously existed on the city centre site for 150 years has all but gone.

Its replacement is a venue those in charge of the biggest ever arts project in the South West promise will be world-class.

The biggest transformation is set to be what audiences will hear, rather than see.

Ms Mitchell, who has worked with leading acoustic experts on the project, added: "Whatever kind of music we are presenting it will sound as good as it possibly can.

"I hope that means musicians from all over the world will flock here because they want to experience it for themselves."

It's one of the 'no-expense-spared' features of the venue.

It's a matter of weeks before the Bristol Beacon welcomes back audiences. Credit: ITV News

Much of the money has been spent on what you can't see - removing asbestos, filling in hollow-support pillars and Elizabethan well shafts.

The war in Ukraine and pandemic extended costs and timeframes further still, but an independent report ultimately blamed owners Bristol City Council for underestimating the project's complexity, forcing up the taxpayers' contribution from £15 million to £85 million.

Deputy Mayor, Cllr Craig Cheney, who is responsible for the city's finances, defended the investment, saying the benefit to local economy will be worth up to £20 million a year and create hundreds of jobs.

"Every step of the project we found problems in the building or inflation has hit us, as it has the whole of the construction industry," he said. "We have continued to take informed decisions on that.

250 skilled contractors have worked to bring the building back to life. Credit: ITV News

"This is going to be very exciting. People will come from all around, spending money in bars, hotel and restaurants which will benefit Bristol and we'll have an amazing international-standard concert arena in the centre of Bristol."

The Beacon, which is owned by the Council but run by the Bristol Music Trust, will take years to pay for itself but the levels of detail and dedication invested by a team of around 250 skilled contractors is already appealing to audiences and performers alike.

Established artists will play in the main hall with a new adjustable stage and retractable seating to accommodate more than 2,000 people.

The Lantern Hall will stage more intimate events while below vaulted cellars will have club nights and progress up and coming talent.

Artistic Director Todd Wills added: "I thought that it would be a gradual return for artists once they knew more about the space, but, no, it's been an absolute avalanche (of interest)."