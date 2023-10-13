Devon and Cornwall Police are growing "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a missing schoolgirl from Exeter.

Skye Collins was last seen at around 6.20pm on Thusday 12 October.

The 15-year-old is described as a white female of slim build, with long dark hair that is blonde underneath. She is 5ft 4in tall.

It's thought that Skye may be wearing a cream oversized T-shirt, black leggings and white trainers.

It is believed Skye may be in the Exeter area but she also has links to Newton Abbott.

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Skye, or knows of her whereabouts, to call police immediately on 999 quoting log number 722 of 12/10/23.