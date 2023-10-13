A cyclist has been taken to hospital in a "serious condition" after being hit by a car which didn't stop in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to reports of a collision involving a bike and a car on St Luke's Road, in Totterdown at about 3am on Friday 13 October.

Officers said the cyclist sustained "serious, potentially life-threatening injuries" and has been taken to hospital.

They added the driver failed to stop at the scene and enquiries to identify them are ongoing.

Police said a car matching the description of the vehicle involved has since been recovered close to the scene.

St Luke's Road was closed between the junctions with York Road and St John's Lane while police carried out investigations.

Officers said they were on the scene until 2pm. The road has now reopened.

The force is now appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.