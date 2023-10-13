A father-of-two has won an "unbelievable" cottage in Devon worth £2million as part of a charity prize draw.

Simon Williams, from Sussex, won the five-bedroom property located on the border of Dartmoor National Park after entering the Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

The 41-year-old also won £100,000 in cash as well as a two-bedroom guest house, which came with the property.

As well as making Simon a multi-millionaire, the prize draw raised nearly £2million for Macmillan Cancer Support — the charity which supported Simon's late father.

Simon, who bought his winning entry for just £25, said he entered the draw because Macmillan is such an "incredible charity".

"I lost my father to cancer when I was in my early 20s, and they supported my father and us back then, so I know firsthand just how amazing the work they do is," he said.

The 5-bedroom cottage is less than half an house from Ness Cove Beach, in Devon. Credit: Omaze

He said he was in "sheer disbelief" when he found out he'd won.

"I got a call at from from a number I didn't recognise. I'd been getting nuisance spam calls all day trying to sell me something and was at my wits end so I nearly didn't answer - but I'm very glad I decided to pick up now," he said.

"When I found out I'd actually won, I got home and opened a bottle of fizz to celebrate but could only manage one glass before I had to go to bed, it was the most surreal evening of my life so I needed a lie down after that."

He added: "The only thing I'd ever won before this was a £200 Playstation. I'll be dusting that off and setting it up in my new living room."

The property, which also has a guest house, is located on the edge of Dartmoor National Park. Credit: Omaze

Simon said his late father used to take him on family holidays to Devon when he was a child, and he's looking forward to bringing his two daughters to the county.

"It's such a beautiful county, and it holds so many fond memories for me," he said.

"The house itself is unbelievable, even better in real life. I'm not sure what I'm going to do long-term yet - but I'm definitely bringing the family here for a holiday so we can all enjoy it.

"Having my own place in Devon and being able to bring my family here, like my father did with me, is incredibly special. He'd have loved this place".

Simon said he is planning to take his family to the house on holiday. Credit: Omaze

Gemma Peters, Chief Executive of Macmillan Cancer Support said: "We are beyond thrilled that £1,700,000 was raised to support Macmillan in just six weeks.

"This extraordinary amount of money will mean we can provide support through diagnosis and beyond to so many more people living with cancer and their loves ones, just like the support Simon and his family received."