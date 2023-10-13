A Lidl warehouse worker from Somerset who plotted a mass murder at his former school has been found guilty of firearms offences.

Reed Wischhusen spent years amassing an armoury of guns and explosives to take revenge on former classmates, current employers and staff at Avon and Somerset Police.

In a document titled 'Revenge', the 32-year-old wrote of a hitman-style attack and listed several people he planned to kill and why. He also plotted to spare people so they would live with "survivor's guilt".

The document included a plan to shoot dead teachers, throw bombs at his former school and kill police staff. He claimed it was “fantasy”.

Watch as Wischhusen discussed the 'revenge' document with police.

The plot was uncovered after police had a tip-off about weapons and searched Wischhusen’s home in November 2022.

During the search, Wischhusen grabbed a concealed handgun and went into his bathroom.

He attempted to take his own life by shooting himself in the head. When that failed, he ran at armed officers, confronting them with a pistol. He later said he hoped they would "finish the job".

Bodycam footage then shows armed police shooting Wischhusen three times. He spent four months in hospital before he was arrested.

Bodycam shows moment Wischhusen shot by police during search

Wischhusen has now been found guilty following a trial at Bristol Crown Court of having an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life and possessing a prohibited firearm without a certificate.

He had previously admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate.

Judge Martin Picton had earlier directed the jury to find the defendant, of Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence, Somerset, guilty of an eighth charge of having an explosive substance.

The judge ordered pre-sentence reports and remanded Wischhusen into custody until he is sentenced on 15 December.

“In terms of where we go from here, I would not be prepared to sentence without a pre-sentence report and I will order one and it will have to look at the issue of dangerousness,” the judge said.

“I think there should also be a psychiatric report because there are so many troubling features about the defendant’s conduct.”

More to follow.