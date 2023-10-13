A horse has been rescued by fire crews after getting trapped in mud on the banks of a river in Devon.

Firefighters said they were called to the River Teign near Netherton on 5 October to rescue Ernie the horse, who was unable to stand up after getting stuck in the mud.

Fire crews said they requested a 4x4 vehicle to help with the rescue operation. Credit: Exmouth Fire Station

They said crews from both Exmouth Fire Station and Torquay Fire Station attended the scene.

They were also in contact with the urban search and rescue team from Clyst St George Fire Station, who provided guidance on moving the horse.

The owner of the horse and a local vet were also in attendance.

Ernie was able to walk back to his stables after the incident. Credit: Exmouth Fire Station

Fire crews said they had to formulate a number of different plans to try and move Ernie, as he was moving in the mud which made the rescue operation difficult.

Eventually, a drag-to-safety method was used to achieve a successful outcome.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: "We were able to pull the horse to safety using specialist animal rescue equipment.

"The horse was able to walk back to his stable after the incident".