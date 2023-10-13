All traffic is being held in both directions on the M32 in Bristol due to the carriageway being flooded.

There is stationary traffic and delays at J3 A4320 Easton Way in St Pauls, with vehicles being held since around 7.15am.

It is affecting traffic in both directions on the major route, which many commuters use to get into the city centre.

There have also been closures in place around St Luke's Road between the junctions with York Road and St John's Lane after a crash between a car and a bike in Bristol at about 3.10am. The cyclist has been taken to hospital.

It comes as a yellow weather warning is in place for heavy rain and strong winds across the South West.

National Highways said: "The M32 in Bristol is closed in both directions within J3 due to flooding following heavy rainfall."Contractors are in attendance & are working to clear the flood as soon as possible."Traffic is being diverted via the exit & entry slip roads.

Thank you for your patience."