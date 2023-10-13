Households in Somerset are having to drive further away to dispose of their recycling due to a huge fire.

Around 60 firefighters and seven fire engines were called to the blaze at the material recovery facility (MRF) within the Priorswood Household Waste Recycling Centre in the early hours of Tuesday 3 October.

Now 10 days on, the site, which is owned and managed by Biffa on behalf of Somerset Council, remains closed to the public.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that the fire was caused accidentally, and said the contents of the MRF building were "completely destroyed".

The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday 3 October Credit: Somerset Country Gazette

Until the site can safely reopen - which may takes weeks - residents must continue driving to Bridgwater or Wellington to get rid of items such as tyres, wooden furniture and small electrical items.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "This was a fire involving domestic recycling material including large amounts of plastic, cardboard and associated machinery.

"The fire was contained to one building, but the contents were completely destroyed by fire and 80 per cent of the building was damaged by fire. It was an accidental cause.

"At its height, eight fire appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, an incident command unit, high volume pump and water bowser were in attendance. Crews used two aerial ladder platforms, water jets, breathing apparatus and a high-volume pump to take water from a nearby canal."

The MRF is right next to the public recycling site and is considered structurally unsafe. Specialist engineers are due to assess it early next week once they can enter safely.

Residents are being urged to stay away from the site and keep their doors and windows closed in areas which may still be affected by smoke. Credit: ITV News

Around 1,200 people regularly use the Priorswood site every weekend.

Both Bridgwater and Wellington's recycling centres will remain open seven days a week to deal with high demand. Priorswood staff have been moved to the other sites to make sure delays are minimal.

Kerbside recycling collections are unaffected, and residents should use them as usual.

Councillor Dixie Darch, portfolio holder for climate change and the environment, said: "Teams are working hard to find the best way to make the site safe, but please bear with us while plans are put in place to reopen.”

Residents are urged to stay away from the site, heed the 'road closed' signs nearby, and keep their doors and windows closed in areas which may still be affected by smoke.

Since the MRF is privately operated by Biffa, the decision to repair and reopen it will lie with the company rather than the council.

The council promises that any repairs made "will not be funded by the taxpayer".