Watch the cute camel calf finding her feet at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, a zoo and conservation charity based in Somerset, is asking for help naming one of its latest additions, an adorable camel calf.

The female was born to Hetty, one of the attraction's resident Bactrian camels, on 24 September 2023.

Clare Roberts, Lead Camel Keeper at Noah’s Ark said, "After a 13-month-long gestation period, the birth of this calf marks a significant milestone. We were so proud to see her take her first tentative wobbly steps in her paddock and, within a few hours, bound around with confidence.

"She’s proving to be an incredibly popular new addition with both staff and visitors!"

Wild Bactrian camels are classed as critically endangered, with fewer than 1,100 remaining in the Gobi desert of Mongolia. They are preyed on by wolves but the greatest threat to their survival is loss of habitat.

The so far unnamed female Bactrian camel calf finding her feet in the paddock. Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

The zoo in Wraxall is inviting members of the public to choose a name for the fluffy youngster. They can submit their ideas via Noah's Ark Facebook or Instagram pages and the winner will be chosen on Wednesday 18 October.

Noah's Ark is having a bit of a baby boom at the moment, with the recent birth of a zebra foal called Azizi and five gorgeous guinea pig pups.

Larry Bush, Managing Director of Noah’s Ark, said, "It’s truly heartwarming to see our animal family grow with these precious new arrivals.

"The camel calf was actually born on my birthday and after 13 long months of waiting for her safe arrival, I could not have wished for a better birthday gift!"