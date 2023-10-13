Parents across the West Country have taken to the streets to protest over special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision.

They gathered outside Bath Abbey and Plymouth Council House on Friday 13 October as part of a day of national campaigning across the country.

Some parents told ITV News a lack of funding and school places could even have fatal consequences for the most vulnerable youngsters, some of whom haven't received any formal education for years.

The Government say local councils are responsible for making sure there's appropriate education for all children in their area and have increased budgets to £10.5 billion to meet demand.

Protestors gathered outside Bath Abbey. Credit: ITV West Country

But parents protesting said they are having to wait years for any support which is often inadequate or short-lived.

Jenny Kyson, from Swindon, said she gave up her job three years ago to support her daughter, Olivia, at home.

"We can't continue. Families are being torn apart," she said.

"Our children aren't second class citizens, all we're fighting for is what every other child has - to be taught in a way they can learn.

"We need more schools appropriate for our children where they are the norm, not the exception. Everything is a waiting list. We've waited too long."

Olivia, 15, added: "We shouldn't have to have worries that I might not be able to do what I want in life all because of the system."

Naomi Paterson attended the protest with her two sons. Credit: ITV West Country

Naomi Paterson attended the protest in Bath with her two boys. The youngest, Logan, was there on his 10th birthday.

"My other son is in a specialist and that is amazing," she said.

"It can go right but you really have to fight. It causes so many mental problems for the children and their carers and it shouldn't be that way.

"Getting an education for your children is a right which should be open to all but it doesn't feel that way sometimes."

Parents also gathered outside Plymouth Council House in Devon. Credit: ITV West Country

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We will make sure all children with special needs and disabilities receive the support they need, with earlier intervention, consistent high standards and less bureaucracy.

" The Government's investment in the high need budget has risen by over 60% since 2019-20 to £10.5 billion, alongside investment of £2.6 billion in high needs capital over this Spending Review and doubling the number of special free school places to 19,000 once those in the pipeline are complete."