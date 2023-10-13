The "Revenge" document written by Somerset gunman Reed Wischhusen has now been revealed by police.

The 32-year-old was found guilty of a string of firearms offences following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Wischhusem wrote of a hitman-style attack and listed several people he planned to kill and why from his "house of horrors". He also plotted to spare people so they would live with "survivor's guilt".

The document made up of 1,700 words and spanning four A4 pages, detailed how he would carry out three phases.

The first of these was a hitman-style attack on 10 people, disguising himself with an outfit and wig. Then he would go to his former school, shoot teachers and throw pipe bombs.

He identified six former classmates who he accused of bullying him – throwing his schoolwork in the shower, calling him names, and threatening him.

He also singled out a teacher who he felt did not do enough to stop the bullying.

Wischhusen’s final phase contained two options, both involving detonating bombs and shooting police at Avon and Somerset Police’s headquarters in Portishead, before taking his own life.

He named a number of police staff who rejected his applications for a firearms licence and made reference to one police employee who he said refused him twice and the fact he knew where they lived.

Investigating officers from Avon and Somerset Police later discovered he had paid to establish the member of police staff’s home address.

Wischhusen wrote about how another police employee had told him he had “child-like views of the world” and became “obsessed and fixated and [was] unable to handle rejection”. He added he would “let them go, let them have survivor’s guilt”.

Wischhusen also cited a failed attempt to become a Special Constable in the document. His application was refused in 2011 due to concerns about his behaviour towards other members of the public and having been twice rejected for a firearms licence.

The infamous mass casualty attacks in Oklahoma, Dunblane and Columbine were all referenced in the document and in addition to revenge, gaining notoriety for his own attacks was also seemingly part of his motive.

“This would make national news, even international,” he wrote.

Ending the document with: “It has to happen, regardless.”

Police say Wischhusen compiled an armoury of weapons including pistols, sub-machine guns and a shotgun, as well as ammunition, bombs, grenades and poison in his "house of horrors".

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Dewfall, who led the investigation, said: “Reed Wischhusen’s plans are terrifying. Had he not been caught when he was, the consequences simply do not bear thinking about.

“He claimed his plans were merely fantasy but it’s clear he was actively working towards acting on them, with many of the items he identified as needing for his attacks recovered from his address.

“He had explosive substances and firearms capable of causing lethal harm while, chillingly, he also had Avon and Somerset Police uniform.

“While the weapons he built were crudely constructed, they were extremely dangerous.

“Among those he admitted handing in during a firearms amnesty was a fully operational sub-machine gun, which was loaded with ammunition.

“Incidents of this nature are thankfully few and far between, but when they do happen our officers are ready to respond to them.

“They are also a stark reminder of the dangers officers face every day. They put themselves on the line to keep the public and their colleagues safe.

“This was a challenging incident and has been a complex investigation and I’d like to thank all of my colleagues for the commitment they have demonstrated.

“It is because of their courage and dedication that a dangerous man has been brought to justice.”