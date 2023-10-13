Weymouth Quay will soon look very different as it prepares to go through a multi-million-pound regeneration project.

Work starts on Monday 16 October to improve the harbour area of Weymouth.

The project will create new facilities for fishing, charter and harbourside businesses, as well as improving the public spaces.

A total of £3.79m will be spent thanks to a grant which was awarded to the then Weymouth and Portland Borough Council in partnership with Weymouth Area Development Trust in March 2019.

Work is expected to take 25 weeks, with the aim of completion in spring. Credit: Dorset Council

The currently disused area of the harbour behind the Pavilion will be home to a brand-new fish landing quay, fuel pontoon, and areas for storing harbour and fishers’ materials.

Pedestrianised access and seating areas will also be created along the quayside, eventually joining with other walkways linking the harbour with Weymouth’s award-winning beach.

The Pavilion and car park on the peninsula will not be affected by the developments.

Cllr Ray Bryan, Dorset Council portfolio holder for Dorset Council said: “We are committed to kickstarting Weymouth’s waterside economy, and this scheme is just one part of that commitment coming to fruition.

“Our harbour businesses contribute significantly to the local economy so we hope these changes will help us retain that talent in the town, as well as making it a more attractive place for start-up businesses to consider positioning themselves.

“Along with ongoing work at the other end of the harbour at North Quay, this scheme will even further enhance the successful public realm improvements we completed in 2021 at Custom House Quay. We are sure that together, these regeneration schemes will bring long term benefits to residents, businesses and visitors to Weymouth.”

The Weymouth Harbour team will be producing regular updates throughout the duration of the work, which can be found here.

Work is scheduled to take around 25 weeks, with a view to being finished in spring 2024. No public access will be permitted at this part of the harbour during the renovation.