Bristol's e-scooter provider will be changing from Saturday 14 October.

2000 TIER e-scooters will be deployed on the streets of Bristol, with the number increasing to 4000 over time.

Shared e-bikes and cargo e-bikes will also be available to use by the end of October.

100 suitable parking bays will also be created across the region, which will be distinguished by physical markers.

The new TIER e-scooters will be available to ride from Saturday 14 October. Credit: TIER

Last year, e-scooter companies were asked to bid for a long-term contract in the city.

The West of England Combined Authority (WECA) announced that the German company will be taking over from Voi, which has operated the e-scooter trail since it began in 2020.

The roll-out of the e-scooters in Bristol completes TIER's takeover of services across the region, following the company's initial launch in Bath last month.

Jessica Murphy, Head of Public Policy for TIER UK said: "Bristol's uniquely hilly geography and its size make it a perfect match for our vehicles, helping people get around quickly and sustainably without the need to drive.

"We are incredibly proud to have the opportunity to serve the people of Bristol and to expand the fleet with e-bikes and cargo bikes very soon."

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said he was "looking forward" to welcoming the company to Bristol and working with them to build on the "success" of Bristol's e-scooter trial.

"Expanding the service to include e-bikes will mean even more people can access sustainable transport easily across our city, helping towards our net zero ambition and adding to the 10 million rides already taken in Bristol since the start of the scheme," he said.

How will the e-scooters work?

The e-scooters will be provided by Tier, a German company which has deployed scooters in cities across the world.

There will be 2000 e-scooters available to hire in Bristol, with the number increasing to 4000 over time.

They will be available to unlock for 99p, and cost 16p per minute.

Riders can download the TIER app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to find out where the scooters are located in the cities before choosing which one to hire.

What are the rules?

TIER scooter riders must have a valid full or provisional driving licence and be over 18 to ride the e-scooters.

The scooters can only be ridden within the Bristol or Bath area.