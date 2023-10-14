Staff working at a bookmakers in Plymouth have been left 'shaken' by an armed robbery, police say.

Officers released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which is reported to have happened at around 7pm on Wednesday 11 October at Betfred on Plymstock Broadway.

Detective Constable Gareth Jones, from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A male entered the premises on Wednesday evening, brandishing a knife whilst making threats to staff and left with cash from the till. Staff were understandably shaken up by the incident.

“A 28-year-old man was arrested shortly after, but has since been released without charge.”

DC Jones said: “We are appealing to identify the person pictured who may have information to assist us and we’d also like to hear from witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 7pm and noticed anything untoward.

“We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the area during that time that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101, or report it online, quoting reference number 50230272180.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.