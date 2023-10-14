Play Brightcove video

The Falmouth Oyster Festival is taking place this weekend (14-15 October), with a range of events including cookery demonstrations and live music.

Some of Cornwall's top chefs and seafood experts are on hand to offer tips and celebrate the start of the oyster dredging season.

Organiser Tim Vigus says oyster dredging is a sustainable activity in Falmouth. Credit: ITV News

Organiser Tim Vigus said: "Falmouth oysters in particular are native to this area, so you can only fish for them between October and the end of March. It's sustainable, so the only way we can catch them is by sail, no motors are involved.

" We've got a mixture of chefs demos, live music, local beers and local food producers."

The festival continues on Sunday 15 October with food stalls, arts and crafts, a working boat race and a Cornish singalong from The Oggymen.