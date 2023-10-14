A serial shoplifter has been banned from Bristol city centre for three years.

Sean Jones was linked to 22 incidents in less than a month. He stole more than £1,400 worth of items.

The 34-year-old, of no fixed address, has now been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from entering Bristol city centre - including Broadmead and Cabot Circus.

Neighbourhood Policing Sargeant Sean Underwood said: "Shoplifting and theft have a significant impact on businesses who, like many individuals, is struggling during the cost of living crisis.

"The Bristol Neighbourhood Policing Team are committed to working with business owners and stakeholders to support them and utilise anti-social behaviour legislation to ban offenders from the area.

"Jones has repeatedly targeted shops and stolen from them without any care for the ramifications or impact."