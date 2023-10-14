Nesting peregrine falcons, rare plants and even the goats of Avon Gorge are common sights while walking near Clifton Suspension Bridge - but people might be more surprised to spot an exotic lizard.

Well, it turns out it's more common than you might think as a colony of 200 lizards now live around the bridge.

Laurie Jenkins spotted one of the colony while showing some friends around Bristol this week.

"I took some friends on a tour of the gorge and suspension bridge," he said. "As we walked back across the bridge into Clifton I was amazed to suddenly catch sight of a lizard just below the Isambard Kingdom Brunel plaque.

"I immediately realised it looked different to our native common lizards. It had beautiful green markings down the length of its body and long thin dark toes.

"When I got home, I found out it was a common wall lizard. Incredibly, there is a small colony that live on the gorge, discovered in 2006. After decades of living in Bristol, this is the first I have ever seen."

The lizard was spotted under the 'Isambard Kingdom Brunel' sign at Clifton Suspension Bridge. Credit: Laurie Jenkins

The lizards, officially known as Podarcis Murali, are normally found in North Western Italy but were first spotted in Clifton in 2006.

They have since been studied by conservationists who discovered the Bristol colony is breeding - and there are now thought to be as many as 200 of them living in the city.

According to Surrey Amphibian and Reptile Group, which logs all lizard colonies reported in the UK, it is not known how they got there but "possible escapees" could be to blame.

"The zoology department at the university is known to have kept various lacertids," the site says.

While the lizards share the space with grass snakes, slow worms and other wildlife, their ecological impact is judged as "negligible". Work has even been done to try to make the habitat more suitable for them.