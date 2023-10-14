A puppy is need of a loving home after missing out on being selected as one of Devon and Cornwall Police's dogs.

Blake is 12 months old and has gone through police training, however, he failed his hip x-ray assessment so will not be able to join the force officially.

Officers who trained him say his hips are fine “to live a normal active life” but not up to the standards needed for a police dog.

“He is a delightful character and would fit into any home. He is a very active young dog and is not going to be happy if he’s not getting regular exercise and mental stimulation", a police spokesperson said.

“We would prefer for him to go to a home without another dog, because although his hips are okay, charging around with another active dog in uncontrolled exercise, wouldn’t be in his best interests."

The spokesperson added that Blake hasn’t been trained to bite, hasn’t lived with cats before and loves to play.

Anyone who may be able to give Blake a home is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via their website.