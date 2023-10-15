Somerset vets' plea for help after popular gorilla statue stolen
A popular gorilla statue has been stolen from outside a vets in Somerset.
Staff at the Silva House vets in Midsomer Norton said that on Thursday 12 October the gorilla, nicknamed 'Charlie', was taken from outside the surgery.
“We are deeply upset and angry that our mascot obtained through charitable cause has been stolen and theft of anyone’s property is not a joke", a staff member said.
"He isn’t difficult to miss so please can everyone keep your eyes out for him and check your sheds and outbuildings incase he has hidden in there."
Avon and Somerset Police have been approached for more information.