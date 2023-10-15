A popular gorilla statue has been stolen from outside a vets in Somerset.

Staff at the Silva House vets in Midsomer Norton said that on Thursday 12 October the gorilla, nicknamed 'Charlie', was taken from outside the surgery.

“We are deeply upset and angry that our mascot obtained through charitable cause has been stolen and theft of anyone’s property is not a joke", a staff member said.

The paving stones where Charlie stood have been ripped up Credit: Silva House Veterinary Centre

"He isn’t difficult to miss so please can everyone keep your eyes out for him and check your sheds and outbuildings incase he has hidden in there."

Avon and Somerset Police have been approached for more information.