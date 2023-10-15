A mum from Corsham who was left in a coma three months ago after a serious bike accident has completed a half marathon with her family.

Klaire Alexander, a mechanical engineer and mum-of-four, was cycling to work when she was hit at speed by a car on 13 July. It left her with a brain injury as well as a fractured elbow.

The 43-year-old was in hospital for two weeks and still faces ongoing challenges including trouble with concentration, fatigue and loss of her sense of smell. She also still can’t drive, cycle or run.

Before the accident though, Klaire was a keen runner, and has completed six full marathons and two ultra marathons.

She had been due to complete an ultra running and cycling challenge, ending in the Bath Half Marathon, to raise money for local charity Jamie’s Farm - an organisation which supports young people who are at risk of exclusion from school.

However due to her accident she had to change plan, and instead decided she would walk a 13.5 mile-round course to raise money for the same cause.

Because of Klaire’s injuries the family wasn't able to join in with the other runners for the official Half Marathon on 15 October, but instead they walked the distance on 14 October, starting from their home in Corsham.

Klaire and her husband walked the whole route, while their children walked 14 miles with their parents before being pulled along the rest of the route in a festival-style wagon.

Klaire’s original fundraising target was £333 but she has now raised more than £1,000.