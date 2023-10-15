A van driver got away "relatively unscathed" after hitting a cow on the A38 near Ashburton in Devon.

Fire crews were called to the busy A-road on 14 October following reports of a road traffic collision between a van and the large animal.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at around 8pm between Buckfastleigh and Ashburton.

"Fortunately the occupants got away relatively unscathed and were in the care of our ambulance colleagues", a spokesperson from Buckfastleigh Fire Station said.

"The cow was left in the care of a local farmer and veterinary services after being removed from the carriageway using farm machinery."