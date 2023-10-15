Thousands of people living in Cornwall are missing out on a £150 energy bill payment.

Cornwall Council says it still needs to confirm the bank account details of around 5,500 council taxpayers in order to pass on the energy bill rebate.

The money was part of the Government’s measures to tackle the rising cost of living in 2022 and was automatically credited to most council tax bill payers’ bank accounts.

However, there are a significant number of taxpayers who do not provide their bank details to the council.

The council says it has attempted to contact each individual affected, but the rebate remains unpaid to 5,500 people.

Deputy leader of Cornwall Council and portfolio holder for resources Cllr David Harris said: “This money was part of a package to help people meet the rising cost of energy bills, and we want to make sure everyone gets what they are entitled to.

“One of the key issues we have encountered when trying to track people down is that some residents think it is too good to be true and must be a scam as you do not get letters telling you we will pay you £150 if you give us your bank details every day.

“We will be writing once more to those still owed money, so if you have any concerns about this letter being genuine, then please access the homepage of our website at www.cornwall.gov.uk and search “Council Tax Refund” in the search bar and follow the directions to “Ask for a Council Tax refund”. Or you could try our easy to use our online chat facility.

“Alternatively, you can phone the Council Tax team on 0300 1234 171 quoting your reference number from the letter and we will be happy to assist.”