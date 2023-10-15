A woman in her 50s has died after a suspected hit-and-run crash in Cornwall.

Officers were called to reports a white moped and silver Vauxhall Vivaro van had collided at around 10.20pm on the B3274 Bodmin Road near St Austell on 13 October.

Police say the van driver left the scene of the collision after the crash.

The moped rider, a female in their 50’s from the St Austell area died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Police say a 28-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He has since been released on bail.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could help investigating officers is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via its website or call 101, quoting log 951 of 13 October 2023.

