Watch: ITV West Country presenter Sabet Chowdry sits down with Guy Reid-Bailey OBE

A campaigner who sparked the Bristol bus boycott has been honoured at the Daily Mirror's Pride of Britain Awards for his "outstanding contribution" to civil rights.

Guy Reid-Bailey OBE helped overturn a ban by Bristol Omnibus Company on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors.

He was one of five recipients of the special Outstanding Contribution award, presented to the Windrush Generation.

Speaking to ITV News West Country, Mr Reid-Bailey said he felt "proud" to be receiving the award.

"When I was offered the opportunity to turn up for the award, I grabbed it with both hands. It's the Pride of Britain, and I've got great pride in existing," he said.

People refused to use buses in Bristol for four months between April and August 1963.

Mr Reid-Bailey arrived in Bristol in 1961, aged 16, after moving from Jamaica.

In 1963, he received racist treatment when he was denied a job at the Bristol Omnibus Company, as it only hired white people to work on its vehicles.

Describing his experience, he said: "Bristol was very conservative. It was difficult for a young person to get on.

"You couldn't believe that you would be refused a job because you were black. I never experienced racism until I came to England," he added.

Peaceful protests were organised across Bristol as part of the bus boycott.

The way in which Guy Bailey was treated by Bristol Omnibus Company sparked the Bristol Bus Boycott, which went on to last four months.

The boycott not only led to policy being overturned but also helped bring about the Race Relations Act of 1965 — which banned all discrimination in the workplace — by drawing national attention to racism in the UK.

Mr Reid-Bailey said: "The bus boycott is what helped us to achieve race relations, and helped us to be able to get on in life.

"I wouldn't like the first part of my existence in England to be remembered because it was hard to survive. But know that we are where we are, it's good that we have achieved as much as we have done, to date".