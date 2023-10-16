A clean-up operation has begun after a fly-tipper dumped a large number of tyres in roadside ditches along two country lanes in Somerset.

Somerset Council said they received reports over the weekend that tyres had been illegally fly-tipped on roads connecting the villages of Mark and Burtle.

They said dozens of tyres were found discarded in ditches along Tile House Road and River Bridge Drove, on the northern edge of the Somerset Levels.

The tyres were dumped in roadside ditches. Credit: Burnham-on-sea.com

It is the responsibility of the council to remove waste that has been illegally dumped on public land and roadsides.

Somerset Council said officers from their Clean Surroundings team visited the affected site on Monday 16 October to begin clearing the waste.

Somerset Council started clearing the site on Monday 16 October. Credit: Burnham-on-sea.com

A spokesperson for Somerset Council said: "Our Clean Surroundings Team visited the site today to start the removal of the tyres reported to us over the weekend.

"We try to be as responsive as possible with cases like this, and it's always helpful if people can report incidents of fly-tipping as soon as possible by contacting Somerset Council.

"Fly-tipping is illegal and punishable with a maximum £50,000 fine as well as five years in prison for the most serious offences. All incidents of fly-tipping will be investigated where appropriate".