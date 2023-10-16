Police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of a man who has gone missing and was last seen riding a purple bicycle in Gloucester.

Jason, 28, left a property in Naunton Road at around 6.10pm on Sunday 15 October and was heading in the direction of Metz Way.

Officers are urging anyone who has seen him to get in touch.

Gloucestershire Police said: "Jason is described as being white, 5ft 6in in height, and of a slim build. He has short light brown hair and a beard, and a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

"He was last seen wearing a dark green Parker-style jacket with brown fur lining around the hood, and black tracksuit bottoms."

Anyone who has seen Jason or who is aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting incident 387 of 15 October. Police say if you are with Jason at the time of calling, please ring 999.