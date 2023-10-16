A former Olympic swimmer and student police officer has denied a string of child abuse charges.

Antony James, from Plymouth, represented Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics in London and was a double medallist at the Commonwealth Games in 2010.

He is now accused of a string of offences alleged to have happened between 2012 and 2022 - including the rape of two teenagers.

The 33-year-old appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday 16 October where he pleaded not guilty to a total of 18 charges involving three female victims.

He denies five counts of rape, multiple counts of sexual activity with a child under the age of 16, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and inviting a third party to have sex with a child.

He also denies controlling and coercive behaviour and two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm.

James was remanded on conditional bail until the next hearing on 17 November. He is expected to go on trial next summer.

James remained suspended from Devon and Cornwall Police after his arrest but is no longer an employee.