The co-organiser of Glastonbury Festival has celebrated the return of Madonna, which some have said is a "huge hint" that the Queen of Pop could be performing at Worthy Farm next year.

Emily Eavis posted a photo from the artist's first performance since her return to the UK, which was at the O2 in London on Saturday 14 October.

The concert marked the first official date of Madonna's Celebration Tour after its original Canada start was postponed when the singer fell ill.

The caption read: "she's back! Incredible".

Madonna's Celebration Tour is underway. Credit: PA

People were quick to point out that Eavis' post could be a hint that Madonna could be at Glastonbury Festival 2024.

G Church responded: "Sunday night, 2024, make it happen!"

Another person asked: "Can we see her on the farm in June?"

Other acts rumoured for Glastonbury 2024 include Foo Fighters, who performed a surprise set at Worthy Farm this year and are expected to tour next year, and Harry Styles who was busy performing his Love On Tour throughout 2023.